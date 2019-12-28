ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Trading Up 6.2%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) was up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.97 and last traded at $5.80, approximately 4,334,521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 2,941,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IMGN. ValuEngine raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Leerink Swann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.28.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 292.57% and a negative return on equity of 573.09%. The company had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. ImmunoGen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 4.7% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 14,616,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,372,000 after purchasing an additional 661,766 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ImmunoGen by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,659,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 130,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in ImmunoGen by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256,351 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,833,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,659,000 after buying an additional 2,493,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,459,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 81,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.