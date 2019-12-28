Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.02

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.02 and last traded at $21.89, with a volume of 751805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

Several research firms have commented on IMMU. BidaskClub raised shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Immunomedics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Immunomedics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. B. Riley set a $28.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Immunomedics news, insider Bryan Ball bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $70,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $141,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $13,230,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMMU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunomedics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,152,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,161,000 after buying an additional 340,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Immunomedics by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,798,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,462 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 6,567,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,956,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,874,000 after acquiring an additional 124,387 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,208,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after acquiring an additional 136,173 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunomedics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

