Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will announce $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Incyte posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $4.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $551.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INCY. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Incyte from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $88.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.13. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. Incyte has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $96.79.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 2,040 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $173,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,024,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,436 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,310. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the third quarter valued at $807,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 270.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,477,000 after purchasing an additional 201,321 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 119.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 183,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 99,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 51.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after buying an additional 24,359 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

