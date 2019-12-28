Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered Independent Bank Group from an overweight rating to an equal rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Independent Bank Group from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Independent Bank Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Independent Bank Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $55.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.67 and a 200 day moving average of $54.15. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.99 and a fifty-two week high of $63.16.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.57 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 26.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark K. Gormley sold 366,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $21,623,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $158,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,390,000 after acquiring an additional 391,494 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,607,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,310,000 after purchasing an additional 72,475 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,250,000 after purchasing an additional 66,462 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 691,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,232,000 after purchasing an additional 64,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

