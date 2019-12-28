Industrial Services of America (NASDAQ:IDSA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.06

Industrial Services of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.06 and traded as high as $1.12. Industrial Services of America shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 3,201 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06.

Industrial Services of America (NASDAQ:IDSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Industrial Services of America had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.97 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Industrial Services of America stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Services of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Industrial Services of America at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Industrial Services of America, Inc buys, processes, and markets ferrous and non-ferrous metals, and other recyclable commodities in the United States. The company processes scrap metal through its sorting, cutting, baling, and shredding operations. Its non-ferrous scrap recycling operations consist primarily of collecting, sorting, and processing various grades of copper, aluminum, and stainless steel and brass.

