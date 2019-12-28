Information Services Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Corp (TSE:ISV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of TSE ISV traded up C$0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching C$15.69. 10,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,994. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.05. The stock has a market cap of $274.58 million and a P/E ratio of 18.03. Information Services has a 12-month low of C$14.61 and a 12-month high of C$18.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.62.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$32.18 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Information Services will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on Information Services from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registries, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory that plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

