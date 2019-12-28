ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.99

ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.99 and traded as high as $12.05. ING Groep shares last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 77,364 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ING. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of ING Groep from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.35.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 28.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that ING Groep NV will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 36.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,194,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,085,000 after buying an additional 13,109,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ING Groep by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,796,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886,924 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ING Groep by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,606,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,726,000 after acquiring an additional 773,585 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in ING Groep by 1,347.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 352,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 327,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in ING Groep by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 301,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

