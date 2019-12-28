Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 567.20 ($7.46).

Separately, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inmarsat in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Inmarsat alerts:

ISAT remained flat at $GBX 544.40 ($7.16) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.56. Inmarsat has a 1 year low of GBX 355 ($4.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 617.20 ($8.12). The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 548.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 562.22.

Inmarsat Company Profile

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, U.S. Government, Global Government, Aviation, and Enterprise. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Inmarsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inmarsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.