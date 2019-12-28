Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

Innovative Industrial Properties has a payout ratio of 238.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties to earn $4.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.8%.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $75.34 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $44.40 and a fifty-two week high of $139.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.78 million, a P/E ratio of 56.22 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 295.73 and a current ratio of 295.73.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $11.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 51.10%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 194.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold bought 370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.21 per share, for a total transaction of $27,457.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 324,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,063,631.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.10 per share, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 322,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,880,132.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,845 shares of company stock valued at $358,918. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

