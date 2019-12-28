Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $77.67

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.67 and traded as high as $87.98. Insperity shares last traded at $87.40, with a volume of 10,872 shares trading hands.

Separately, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Insperity to $128.00 and set an “accumulate” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.26). Insperity had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 166.72%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Insperity Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.61%.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $158,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $210,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,606. 6.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,299,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,531,000 after purchasing an additional 636,273 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Insperity in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,651,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,081,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Insperity by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 491,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,999,000 after acquiring an additional 296,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 899,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,768,000 after acquiring an additional 296,926 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

