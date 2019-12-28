INT Chain (INT) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. One INT Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, OKEx Korea, CoinEgg and Allcoin. INT Chain has a market cap of $6.39 million and $721,878.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, INT Chain has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get INT Chain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038327 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $430.84 or 0.05862072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029748 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035863 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001898 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00001206 BTC.

INT Chain Coin Profile

INT Chain (CRYPTO:INT) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,720,377 coins. INT Chain’s official website is intchain.io. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN.

Buying and Selling INT Chain

INT Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, OKEx, CoinEgg, Allcoin and OKEx Korea. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.