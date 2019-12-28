Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Inter Parfums has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Inter Parfums has a dividend payout ratio of 69.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Inter Parfums to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.7%.

IPAR traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $72.61. The company had a trading volume of 61,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $58.50 and a 52-week high of $81.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inter Parfums news, CEO Jean Madar sold 3,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $278,719.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,719.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe Benacin sold 8,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $613,594.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,535.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IPAR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

