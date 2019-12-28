Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Interface, Inc. is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet, which it markets under the Interface and FLOR brands. The Company is committed to the goal of sustainability and doing business in ways that minimize the impact on the environment while enhancing shareholder value. Interface is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet. Their heritage began with the invention of the first carpet tile approximately 50 years ago by a Dutch company called Heuga, now part of InterfaceFLOR. From that spark of invention, they have continued to innovate, giving the award-winning modular carpet design, pioneering environmental practices and ground-breaking manufacturing technology. Their products are designed for a wide range of commercial environments including corporate, healthcare, education, retail, hospitality and government. We continue to lead the industry in environmental achievement and the exploration of environmentally efficient products and processes. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TILE. ValuEngine cut shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Longbow Research cut shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Interface currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.54. The stock had a trading volume of 132,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,662. Interface has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.64. The company has a market cap of $980.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.58.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Interface had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interface will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Interface by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 165,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 5.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 100.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 9.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 21,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

