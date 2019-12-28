InterXion (NYSE:INXN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $79.93

Shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $79.93 and traded as high as $82.87. InterXion shares last traded at $82.78, with a volume of 8,745 shares traded.

INXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered InterXion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on InterXion from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim set a $90.00 price objective on InterXion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.65, a PEG ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.91.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. InterXion had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $177.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that InterXion Holding NV will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in InterXion by 25.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,098,000 after buying an additional 140,653 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in InterXion by 11.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,040,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,155,000 after acquiring an additional 108,373 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in InterXion by 4.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 400,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after acquiring an additional 15,303 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in InterXion by 25.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,029,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,191,000 after purchasing an additional 209,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in InterXion by 62.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

