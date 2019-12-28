Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.35 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) received a €2.35 ($2.73) price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ISP. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.70 ($1.98) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.68 ($3.12) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.15 ($2.50) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HSBC set a €2.70 ($3.14) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.40 ($2.79) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €2.24 ($2.60).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 52-week high of €3.23 ($3.76).

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

