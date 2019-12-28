Investors Buy High Volume of Interpublic Group of Companies Call Options (NYSE:IPG)

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,428 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,450% compared to the average volume of 56 call options.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Linda S. Sanford bought 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $74,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at $74,894.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H John Greeniaus sold 10,000 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,004 shares of company stock worth $2,668,559 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 360,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,404 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 69.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 218.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 259,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 178,130 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 70.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Shares of IPG opened at $23.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average of $21.82. Interpublic Group of Companies has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.