Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 1,977 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,292% compared to the typical volume of 142 call options.

In other news, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total transaction of $90,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMC. Sandler Capital Management grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 99,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,077,000 after acquiring an additional 11,059 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at about $460,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at about $8,843,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 180,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.71.

VMC opened at $143.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.31. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $95.31 and a 1 year high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

