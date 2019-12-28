Investors Purchase Large Volume of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Call Options (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 575 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 875% compared to the typical volume of 59 call options.

DBVT stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average of $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $952.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.79. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 21,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 417,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 245,364 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.