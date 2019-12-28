Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Short Interest Up 46.7% in December

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 152,300 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the November 28th total of 103,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

IRET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. National Securities began coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRET. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the second quarter worth $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the second quarter worth $148,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the second quarter worth $178,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 199.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRET traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.81. 42,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,909. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 52-week low of $47.09 and a 52-week high of $79.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $841.89 million, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

