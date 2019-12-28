InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.71 Million

Equities analysts expect InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) to post sales of $70.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for InVitae’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.90 million and the highest is $72.20 million. InVitae reported sales of $45.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InVitae will report full-year sales of $220.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $220.40 million to $221.32 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $332.18 million, with estimates ranging from $314.30 million to $364.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow InVitae.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). InVitae had a negative net margin of 99.49% and a negative return on equity of 58.90%. The firm had revenue of $56.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVTA shares. ValuEngine lowered InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

InVitae stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,713. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.75. InVitae has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.38.

In other InVitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $66,138.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InVitae during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InVitae during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InVitae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of InVitae during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InVitae during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

