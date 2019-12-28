Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 453.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IOVA opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a current ratio of 10.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 1.98. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $29.67.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

