iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Hits New 12-Month High at $159.78

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $159.78 and last traded at $159.78, with a volume of 144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.34.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.9348 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IYY. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

