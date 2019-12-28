iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Sets New 1-Year High at $69.15

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.15 and last traded at $69.03, with a volume of 2084 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.08.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.79.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4789 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $435,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 341,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,424,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,271,000 after purchasing an additional 727,768 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

