iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Sets New 1-Year High at $210.47

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $210.47 and last traded at $210.46, with a volume of 207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $209.11.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.01.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.1513 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

