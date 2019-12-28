iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sets New 12-Month High at $253.60

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $253.60 and last traded at $252.82, with a volume of 218022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $252.53.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.8615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

