iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Hits New 12-Month High at $216.37

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $216.37 and last traded at $216.21, with a volume of 134 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $216.19.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4927 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 133,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,758,000 after acquiring an additional 122,265 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,063,000 after purchasing an additional 107,937 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 334,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,237,000 after buying an additional 105,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,221,000 after buying an additional 101,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,422,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IWO)

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

