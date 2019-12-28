iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Hits New 52-Week High at $144.08

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $144.08 and last traded at $144.08, with a volume of 3722 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $143.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.6548 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,574,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,427,000 after purchasing an additional 27,619 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,105,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,177,000 after purchasing an additional 136,890 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,157,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,011,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,913,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 829,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,542,000 after buying an additional 18,198 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:OEF)

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

