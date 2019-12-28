iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $238.32

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $238.32 and last traded at $238.32, with a volume of 103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $237.84.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.71.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.7546 per share. This is an increase from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandler Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 127.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.