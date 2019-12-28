James C. Baker Acquires 50,000 Shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) Stock

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) President James C. Baker purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $722,500.00.

Shares of KYN opened at $14.15 on Friday. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KYN. Whitnell & Co. boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 5.9% in the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 269,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,058 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,096,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 390,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 43,132 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

