James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JRVR. B. Riley downgraded shares of James River Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of James River Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of James River Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered James River Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised James River Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.50.

JRVR stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. James River Group has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $52.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.24. James River Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $231.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

In other James River Group news, CEO J Adam Abram bought 1,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,001,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in James River Group during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in James River Group by 2,014.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in James River Group in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in James River Group in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

