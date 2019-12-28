Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Lithium Americas Corp’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lithium Americas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

NYSE LAC opened at $3.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.51 million, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 9.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. Lithium Americas had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 835.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the second quarter worth $162,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Lithium Americas by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 546,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 274,960 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,330,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 19,343 shares during the last quarter. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

