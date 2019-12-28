John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $114.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $127.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.53.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.20. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $489.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.35%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $34,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $150,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,497.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the third quarter worth $3,211,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 7.5% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 114,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,349,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 15.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 286,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after buying an additional 37,813 shares during the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

