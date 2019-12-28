K-Bro Linen Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc (TSE:KBL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

TSE:KBL traded up C$1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$43.15. 4,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,331. The company has a market capitalization of $453.46 million and a P/E ratio of 46.85. K-Bro Linen has a 1-year low of C$32.60 and a 1-year high of C$43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$40.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.26.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$67.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$68.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital set a C$50.00 price target on K-Bro Linen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ronald Gannon sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.76, for a total transaction of C$43,555.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$300,087.36.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, management, and distribution of general linen and operating room linen to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial accounts in Canada. The company also offers other services, including bulk dock-to-dock, exchange cart preparation, delivery of carts, surgical linen, distribution and control of employee uniforms, personal clothing, customer reporting, customer service visiting, and textile procurement services.

