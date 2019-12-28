Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Kansas City Southern has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Kansas City Southern has a payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kansas City Southern to earn $7.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Shares of KSU stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $154.48. 481,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,875. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $92.80 and a 52 week high of $156.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.62.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KSU shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price objective on Kansas City Southern and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.56.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.65, for a total transaction of $151,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,301.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $832,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,574 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,978 shares of company stock worth $3,216,845 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

