Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB) and QCR (OTCMKTS:QCRH) Head-To-Head Comparison

Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB) and QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Kentucky Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. QCR pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. QCR pays out 7.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. QCR has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kentucky Bancshares and QCR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kentucky Bancshares $55.77 million 2.46 $12.43 million N/A N/A QCR $224.42 million 3.05 $43.12 million $3.08 14.07

QCR has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Kentucky Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of QCR shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Kentucky Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of QCR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Kentucky Bancshares has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QCR has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kentucky Bancshares and QCR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kentucky Bancshares 21.41% 11.15% 1.16% QCR 19.58% 11.59% 1.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kentucky Bancshares and QCR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kentucky Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A QCR 0 1 1 0 2.50

QCR has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.09%. Given QCR’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QCR is more favorable than Kentucky Bancshares.

Summary

QCR beats Kentucky Bancshares on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kentucky Bancshares

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Kentucky Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit, safe deposits, interest and noninterest bearing deposits, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial, agricultural, and real estate loans to small-to-medium-sized industrial, service, and agricultural businesses; and residential mortgages, installments, and other loans to individual and other non-commercial customers. In addition, it provides credit cards and other consumer-oriented financial services; brokerage services, annuities, life and long term care insurance, personal trust, and agency services; and Internet banking services, such as bill payment. The company has operations in Bourbon, Clark, Elliott, Fayette, Harrison, Jessamine, Madison, Rowan, Scott, Woodford, and other counties in Kentucky. Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Paris, Kentucky.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies. Its loan portfolio comprises loans to small and mid-sized businesses; business loans, including lines of credit for working capital and operational purposes; term loans for the acquisition of facilities, equipment, and other purposes; commercial and residential real estate loans; and installment and other consumer loans, such as home improvement, home equity, motor vehicle, and signature loans, as well as small personal credit lines. In addition, the company engages in leasing machinery and equipment to commercial and industrial businesses under direct financing lease contracts; and issuing various trust preferred securities. It serves the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Des Moines/Ankeny, and Rockford communities. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, Illinois.

