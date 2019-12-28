KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KEY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $14.49 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.31.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.77%.

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 25,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $465,987.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 108,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,980.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Beth E. Mooney sold 437,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $8,001,832.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,662,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,392,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 670,702 shares of company stock worth $12,328,208. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 823,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,283,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 312,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 152,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 294.4% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

