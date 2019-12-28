KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.16 (NYSEARCA:KSCD)

KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSCD) declared a — dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1621 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

KSCD stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $26.46. 2,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $26.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.16.

