Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Killam Apartment REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Killam Apartment REIT has a twelve month low of C$12.04 and a twelve month high of C$14.76.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$62.83 million during the quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on KMP shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

