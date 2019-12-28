Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on January 15th

Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.485 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Kilroy Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Kilroy Realty has a payout ratio of 139.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Kilroy Realty to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.7%.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $83.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $60.87 and a 1-year high of $85.29.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.52). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 35.04% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $215.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In other news, CFO Tyler H. Rose sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,508 shares in the company, valued at $10,256,490.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Kilroy, Jr. sold 14,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $1,246,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,071,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,318,777.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

