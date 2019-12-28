Kin (KIN) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.89 Million

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, Kin has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. Kin has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and $178,410.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit, CoinFalcon, Bancor Network and Stellarport.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00185042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.36 or 0.01298700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025618 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00119238 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kin Token Profile

Kin was first traded on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation.

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, DDEX, Mercatox, IDEX, Fatbtc, Allbit, CoinFalcon, COSS, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bancor Network, Stellarport, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

