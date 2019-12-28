Kinder Morgan Canada (OTCMKTS:KMLGF) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -1.00

News headlines about Kinder Morgan Canada (OTCMKTS:KMLGF) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Kinder Morgan Canada earned a news impact score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KMLGF opened at $10.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.82. Kinder Morgan Canada has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $35.53.

Kinder Morgan Canada Company Profile

Kinder Morgan Canada Limited owns and operates pipeline systems and terminal facilities in Canada. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals. The Pipelines segment operates Canadian portion of the Cochin pipeline system, a 12-inch diameter multi-product pipeline that comprises of 1000-kilometers of pipeline, and 38 block valves and 10 pump stations for transporting light hydrocarbon liquids between Kankakee, Illinois and Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta; and Jet Fuel pipeline serving Vancouver International Airport.

