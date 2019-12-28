Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Given News Sentiment Score of -1.00

Media coverage about Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) has been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Kinder Morgan earned a news sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the pipeline company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Kinder Morgan’s score:

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $21.08 on Friday. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $21.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43. The company has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotia Howard Weill initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.05.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 59,624 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,827.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 243,139,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,821,876.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.01 per share, with a total value of $6,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 242,479,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,852,014,714.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,459,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,187,827 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

