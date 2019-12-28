Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Kirkland Lake Gold has a payout ratio of 9.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kirkland Lake Gold to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

NYSE:KL opened at $43.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of -0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.45. Kirkland Lake Gold has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $51.08.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $381.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.14 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 39.86% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KL. Scotiabank set a $60.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

