Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Receives $3.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kirkland’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Kirkland’s from $1.80 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Sidoti set a $5.00 target price on shares of Kirkland’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of KIRK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.23. 446,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,974. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Kirkland’s has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $11.77.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $144.94 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 15.10%. On average, analysts expect that Kirkland’s will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland’s during the third quarter worth about $832,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kirkland’s by 437.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 410,701 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Kirkland’s by 27.5% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,368,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 295,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kirkland’s by 98.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 83,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 1,345.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 24,033 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

