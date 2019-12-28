Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Raised to “Neutral” at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $19.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

KRG has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $16.00 price target on Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.25.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $19.25 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.85.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $74.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.50%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $234,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,110 shares in the company, valued at $490,345.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth about $719,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,573,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,861,000 after purchasing an additional 66,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 33,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.