KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 103.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.6%.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $21.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 407.43 and a quick ratio of 407.43.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $28.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KREF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.