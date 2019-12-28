KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.84

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.84 and last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.67.

KREF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point began coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average of $19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 407.43, a current ratio of 407.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.23.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $28.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.58%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 411.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

