Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Konami Corporation and its subsidiaries produce and market game software for home video game systems, character products such as playing cards, amusement arcade games, and gaming machines. They also operate health and fitness club facilities, and have a dominant market share in the Japanese market. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Konami from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

KNMCY stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.39. Konami has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $48.33.

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.

