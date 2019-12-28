KraneShare Zacks New China ETF (NYSEARCA:KFYP) to Issue $0.05 — Dividend

KraneShare Zacks New China ETF (NYSEARCA:KFYP) declared a — dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0498 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

KFYP stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.83. 4,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,344. KraneShare Zacks New China ETF has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $30.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average is $27.25.

