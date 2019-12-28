Kraneshares CCBS China Corporate High Yield Bond USD Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Kraneshares CCBS China Corporate High Yield Bond USD Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2237 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from Kraneshares CCBS China Corporate High Yield Bond USD Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of KCCB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.81. 201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,406. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.83. Kraneshares CCBS China Corporate High Yield Bond USD Index ETF has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $41.12.

